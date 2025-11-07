Westchester Knicks Announce 2025-26 Opening Day Roster

WHITE PLAINS, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announce their opening day roster for the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

The team added young guards Bryson Warren and Dink Pate, both acquired via separate trades that secured their returning rights. Westchester also acquired center Ibrahima Diallo from the Austin Spurs during the offseason.

New York Knicks two-way Kevin McCullar Jr. returns for his second season, joined by fellow two-way players Trey Jemison and Tosan Evbuomwan.

Isaiah Roby and Obadiah Noel, key contributors to the 2023-24 Winter Showcase Championship team and Donovan Williams, a standout and fan-favorite from the 2024-25 Winter Showcase Championship make their return to Westchester.

NBA G League draft selections Adama-Alpha Bal and Vinicius da Silva also secured their spots on the roster. Bal was the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft and was acquired from the Grand Rapids Gold. Vinicius da Silva, the 13th overall pick, was acquired from the Oklahoma City Blue.

Completing the roster are local tryout standouts Toby Okani and Nicholas Jourdain, who earned their spots on the final roster after a competitive training camp. This roster provides a balanced mix of seasoned veterans, emerging prospects, international experience, and local players.

Please see the roster below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Date of Birth College/Country Status

00 Obadiah Noel G 6-3 200 Jun. 28, 1999 UMass Lowell/USA Returning Rights

1 Dink Pate G 6-7 200 Mar. 10, 2006 Mexico City Capitanes/USA Returning Rights

3 Donovan Williams G/F 6-6 195 Sep. 6, 2001 UNLV/USA Returning Rights

5 Bryson Warren G 6-3 175 Oct. 14, 2004 Sioux Falls Skyforce/ USA Returning Rights

6 Ibrahima Diallo C 7-0 247 Dec. 10, 1999 UCF/Senegal Returning Rights

7 Isaiah Roby F 6-8 230 Feb. 3, 1998 Nebraska/USA Returning Rights

8 Adama-Alpha Bal G 6-7 190 Dec. 18, 2003 Santa Clara/France Draft

9 Kevin McCullar Jr. * G/F 6-6 210 Mar. 15, 2001 Kansas/USA Two-Way Player

11 Toby Okani G/F 6-7 210 Oct. 5, 2001 West Virginia/USA Local Tryout

20 Tosan Evbuomwan* F 6-8 217 Feb. 16, 2001 Princeton/England Two-Way Player

34 Vinicius da Silva C 7-1 242 Apr. 3, 2001 CB Prat/Brazil Draft

50 Trey Jemison* F 6-10 270 Nov. 28, 1999 UAB/USA Two-Way Player

91 Nicholas Jourdain F 6-8 225 Jun. 29, 2001 Memphis/USA Local Tryout

*- indicates two-way player

The Westchester Knicks will begin their Tip-Off Tournament campaign against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, November 8 at 1 PM ET.







