Long Island Pulls Away Late to Defeat Go-Go in Season Opener

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Capital City Go-Go (0-1), 109-102, in the team's home opener on Friday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Brooklyn Nets assignee Ben Saraf led the Nets with 21 points on 53.8 percent (7-for-13) shooting from the field in 28 minutes off the bench as he made franchise history as the first Long Island Nets player to score at least 20 points off the bench in their NBA G League debut. Long Island guard Nate Williams knocked down his first three attempts from deep and finished with 18 points and three steals in 34 minutes. Nets forward Danny Wolf, who is on assignment from Brooklyn, posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. Wolf became the eighth player in franchise history to record a double-double in his first career G League game. Long Island forward Trevon Scott added 18 points on 88.9 (8-for-9) percent shooting from the field in 30 minutes while knocking down both of his attempts from beyond the arc. Brooklyn assignee Nolan Traore posted 12 points and seven assists in 26 minutes.

Long Island's bench got off to a strong start in the first quarter, outscoring Capital City's reserves 17-7 to close the quarter ahead by a point, 26-25. Capital City battled back in the second frame, outscoring Long Island 38-28 in the period. The Go-Go closed the first half ahead by nine, 63-54.

Long Island outscored Capital City 29-20 in the third quarter to erase the Go-Go's 14-point lead and tie the game at 83 heading into the final frame. The Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Go-Go 26-19 behind Ben Saraf's 11 points in the period. Long Island finished with 33 points off turnovers, marking the most points scored off turnovers in a season opener throughout franchise history, and went on to defeat Capital City by seven, 109-102.

Capital City guard Alondes Williams posted a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals in 39 minutes. Capital City forward Tyler Smith added 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Long Island will host Capital City again for the team's Linking Long Island game on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. ET.







NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.