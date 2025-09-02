Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced its Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season, which will begin on the road with back-to-back games against the South Bay Lakers on November 8 and 9. The Valley Suns will begin their 24-game home schedule against the Rip City Remix on November 14 at 7 p.m. at Mullett Arena.
Tickets to the Valley Suns home opener against the Remix on Nov. 14 are now available for purchase at thevalleysuns.com. Tickets for the remaining 23 regular season home games will go on sale in the coming weeks.
The NBA G League schedule will once again be split into two parts, a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, November 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset prior to the start of the 36-game regular season schedule, which begins at the Winter Showcase. For the first time in league history, at the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs with the Western and Eastern Conference Champions advance to the NBA G League Finals in April.
The Valley Suns longest homestand of the season will run between November 27 and December 13, hosting the Salt Lake City Stars and South Bay Lakers twice, and the Stockton Kings and Warriors once each. The schedule features eight back-to-backs throughout the season, including five at Mullett Arena.
Fans interested in Valley Suns season ticket memberships can email tickets@thevalleysuns.com.
