Valley Suns Announce Paul Jesperson as Head Coach

Published on August 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, have named Paul Jesperson as head coach.

"Paul is ready to take this next step in his career as he moves into the role of head coach," said Valley Suns General Manager Brendan Sabean. "His background and experience complement our vision to utilize the G League as a lifeline of development for Suns and Valley Suns players. He's a natural fit for the job and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he can make as head coach."

Jesperson enters his second season with the Valley Suns after serving as an assistant coach last year under John Little, who was added to the Phoenix Suns coaching staff. In the team's inaugural season, Jesperson was part of a coaching staff that guided the Valley Suns to a 20-14 regular season record, a berth in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs and a First Round win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. The team ranked sixth in the league in regular season scoring (117.1 PPG) and led the entire NBA G League in total three-point fields goal per game (16.2). The team finished 10-6 in the G League's Tip-Off Tournament, securing the fifth-seed at the league's annual Showcase Cup in December.

Prior to joining the Valley Suns last year, Jesperson worked one season as the director of player development/assistant coach for the University of Oklahoma's men's basketball team. He also spent three years with the Atlanta Hawks, serving as a player development coach for two seasons (2021-23) after joining the organization as an assistant video coordinator for the 2020-21 season. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jesperson played collegiately at the University of Virginia (2011-13) and the University of Northern Iowa (2013-16), appearing in 127 career games (69 starts).

