Stockton Kings Name Will Scott as Head Coach

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Will Scott as head coach ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Scott returns to Stockton after serving as associate head coach from 2021 to 2024, a period that included back-to-back league-best records (2022-23, 2023-24) and the franchise's first-ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals. While leading Stockton's defensive strategy, he helped guide the team to a top 10 defensive rating over three seasons, highlighted by a top five mark in 2023-24.

In 2024-25, Scott joined the Sacramento Kings as a coaching assistant/scout, marking his sixth season with the Kings organization. He previously served as Sacramento's player development coach and head video coordinator (2019-21). Scott's nearly 15 years of NBA experience also include eight seasons in various roles with the Los Angeles Lakers organization (2011-19), including assignments with the South Bay Lakers. During that period, he also served as head video coordinator for the Los Angeles Sparks (2014-15).

The Los Angeles, Calif., native holds a Bachelor of Science in sports marketing and management with a minor in business from Indiana University, where he was a student manager for the Hoosiers men's basketball team (2009-11).







