Birmingham Squadron Head Coach T.J. Saint Joins New York Knicks as Assistant Coach

Published on August 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - After three seasons as head coach of the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, T.J. Saint is finalizing a move to the New York Knicks to become an assistant coach.

Saint, who became the team's second-ever head coach in September 2022, concludes his tenure with the Squadron with an overall record of 60-90. During his time at the helm in Birmingham, he helped 12 players earn Gatorade Call-Ups to the NBA, including six in the 2024-25 season.

Before being named head coach, Saint worked as the Squadron's associate head coach under Ryan Pannone in the team's inaugural season. In the 2021-22 season, he helped lead the team to a 27-20 record, including an NBA G League playoff appearance. Birmingham also saw seven players earn Gatorade Call-ups to the NBA that season. He previously held the same role with the Pelicans' former G League affiliate, having been promoted from assistant coach in 2019-20.

Saint returns to an NBA staff for the second time after previously spending time with the Detroit Pistons as their video coordinator from 2014-18. He will be heading back to the Eastern Conference to join newly appointed head coach Mike Brown's staff in New York.

The Birmingham Squadron will now begin the search for the team's third head coach in their five-year history.







NBA G League Stories from August 18, 2025

Birmingham Squadron Head Coach T.J. Saint Joins New York Knicks as Assistant Coach - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.