Birmingham Squadron to Hold Local Player Open Tryout

August 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, will hold a one-day open tryout for local players on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The open tryout gives players the chance to display their basketball abilities in front of Birmingham Squadron coaches and basketball operations staff for a chance to earn a spot on the Squadron training camp roster for the 2025-26 season.

This will be the team's fifth consecutive year hosting tryouts-and the fourth straight at Lakeshore Foundation.

Only the first 60 players to register will be allowed to participate. To register, click here. All participants must meet the NBA G League eligibility requirements and fully complete registration to play. To complete registration, participants are required to submit the non-refundable $250 fee, registration form, medical consent form, and eligibility form by Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. CT. All forms will be sent to the participants via email from bhaminfo@pelicans.com shortly after the fee is paid.

Lakeshore Foundation's address is 400 Ridgeway Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209.

For more information or questions about the Birmingham Squadron local player open tryout, please contact bhaminfo@pelicans.com.







