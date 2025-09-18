Birmingham Squadron to Sponsor Tech on Tap Event at Innovation Depot

Published on September 18, 2025

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, are set to sponsor Innovation Depot's Tech on Tap event, presented by Catalyst by Southern Research, this Thursday, Sept. 18, from 4:30-6:30 at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, where newly appointed head coach Joe Barrer will make his first public appearance.

Tech on Tap, presented by Catalyst by Southern Research, is an event designed for business professionals to relax and network with others in the Birmingham area. The event will feature New Orleans-themed food, drinks, yard games, and music. Tech on Tap is open to nonmembers, and registration is free at the link here.

Participants- including Squadron season ticket holders, partners, and fans- will have the opportunity to hear from first-year head coach Joe Barrer and general manager Leslie Claybrook ahead of the 2025-26 season. Ticket specials will also be available, including exclusive offers for the NBA Preseason Game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets on October 14 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Innovation Depot, located at 1500 1 st Ave N in Birmingham, aims to be the "ultimate hub for Birmingham's tech dreamers," with a vision to "be recognized as one of the best incubators in the country, where entrepreneurs pursue their startup dreams, build dynamic teams, and contribute to the growth of Birmingham. We aim to be the go-to destination for every tech enthusiast in the city, fostering a vibrant community of founders, startup employees, investors, and supporters. We want our building to feel like home, a place where countless hours are spent turning ideas into reality, and where everyone feels welcomed and valued. This is the place for innovation, collaboration, and success." Parking for the event is on site.

