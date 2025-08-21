Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to D.J. Carton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard D.J. Carton in a four-team trade that sends Birmingham's returning player rights to guard Elfrid Payton to the San Diego Clippers.

Carton, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound Marquette product, appeared in 22 NBA G League contests last season, playing for the San Diego Clippers and Raptors 905. In 19 games with the Clippers, Carton averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 assists per game, while shooting 42.9% from the field. Before his stint with San Diego, Carton spent time with the Raptors organization, appearing in eight NBA games for Toronto across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The Bettendorf, Iowa native also tallied three appearances for Raptors 905 last season, averaging 16.3 points and 7.0 assists per game.

Also, as part of this trade, the Capital City Go-Go receive the returning player rights to Skal Labissiere, the Stockton Kings receive the returning player rights to Jayden Hardaway and Mexico City's 2026 first-round pick (from Birmingham), and the San Diego Clippers receive the returning player rights to Taylor Funk, in addition to the returning player rights to Elfrid Payton.







