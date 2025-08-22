Stockton Kings Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jayden Hardaway and a First-Round Pick in Four-Team Trade

Published on August 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, agreed to trade the returning player rights to Skal Labissière to the Capital City Go-Go as part of a four-team trade that also includes the Birmingham Squadron and San Diego Clippers. Stockton received the returning player rights to Jayden Hardaway from Capital City and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from Birmingham.

Hardaway, 6-5, played five seasons at the University of Memphis (2018-2024) under his father, head coach and NBA legend Penny Hardaway. After redshirting during the 2018-19 season, Hardaway posted career averages of 3.3 ppg (40.2 FG%, 31.7 3pt%, 76.3 FT%), 0.9 rpg, and 11.7 mpg in 132 games (26 starts). In 2024, Hardaway was drafted by the Capital City Go-Go with the 56th overall pick in the NBA G League Draft, suiting up for two games.







NBA G League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.