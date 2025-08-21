Texas Legends to Host 3rd Annual Thrivent HBCU Classic at Paul Quinn College

FRISCO, TX - The Thrivent Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Classic returns to Paul Quinn College (PQC) for its third year on Saturday, November 1, 2025, bringing a full day of basketball, celebration, and community to the heart of PQC's Homecoming festivities.

The Texas Legends will once again make history as the only NBA G League team to host a preseason game on an HBCU campus, tipping off against the Austin Spurs at 1:00pm.

Following the Legends-Spurs matchup, the Paul Quinn College women's basketball team will take the court at 3:00pm, with the PQC men's team wrapping up the day at 5:00pm. The day-long celebration will feature a lively tailgate, food, music, and fan activities as part of PQC's annual Homecoming.

"This event continues to grow each year, and we're proud to be back at Paul Quinn for a third straight season," said Texas Legends President Malcolm Farmer. "The partnership with Thrivent and Paul Quinn reflects our shared commitment to youth, education, and community impact."

As the presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year, Thrivent continues its support of the HBCU community. "The Thrivent HBCU Classic is more than a basketball showcase - it's a celebration of tradition, opportunity, and progress," said Liz Mikel, manager of engagement at Thrivent. "We're proud to partner again in uplifting the next generation of leaders through this meaningful event."

Maurice West, Dean of Paul Quinn College, added: "The continued partnership with the Texas Legends and Thrivent demonstrates our mission in action - uniting the community around a shared purpose. We're excited to welcome fans, families, and future leaders to campus for this special day."

Tickets will be available at the door and are subject to availability. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the full day of events and secure their seats.







