Texas Legends Acquire Guard Mark Armstrong in Trade with Long Island

Published on September 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have completed a trade with the Long Island Nets, acquiring guard Mark Armstrong in exchange for Max Fiedler and a 2026 second-round draft pick (Texas).

Armstrong (6-2, 185) played in 30 games for Long Island last season, including four starts averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game. Prior to turning pro, Armstrong represented Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary in 2022, where he averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. The New Jersey native spent two seasons at Villanova University, earning Big East All-Freshman Team honors in 2023. As a sophomore, he started 32 of 34 games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

In return, Long Island receives Max Fiedler, who played in 25 games for the Legends during the 2024-25 season, starting 16 of them. Fiedler averaged 7.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

The trade also sends the Legends' 2026 second-round G League Draft pick to Long Island.

The Legends open the 2025-26 season on Friday, November 7th on the road against the Osceola Magic, and returns home for the Veterans Day home opener on November 11th at Comerica Center.

