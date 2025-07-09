Texas Legends Announce 2025 NBA G League International Draft Class

July 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have announced their selections in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft:

#1 Pick - Aliou Diarra (6'10, Forward)

The two-time BAL Defensive Player of the Year played 18 games with ARP Basketball Club (Rwanda), averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 67% FG. Also competed in the 2025 African Championships with Mali, posting 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds over 6 games. Diarra is also an addition to the 2025 Dallas Mavericks' Summer League roster.

#8 Pick - Wei Lin (6'3, Guard)

Played 36 games with Nanjing MK, averaging 21.6 points and 5.0 assists per game.

#12 Pick - Enrique Medina (7'3, Center)

Acquired via trade with the Greensboro Swarm in exchange for the returning rights to Theo Pinson. Played 14 games last season with Guaiqueríes in Venezuela's SPB, while shooting 77% from the field.

#16 Pick - Sergio Conceição (6'10, Center)

Most recently played with Unifacisa in Brazil's NBB, appearing in 39 games and averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.