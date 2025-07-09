Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Austin Spurs

July 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the 2025 International Draft Rights to guard Gabriel Campos (No. 14 overall) from the Austin Spurs for the returning player rights to wing Eric Williams Jr.

Campos (5-10, 187) appeared in 37 games (29 starts) last season for Mogi das Cruzes of Nova Basquete Brasil and averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 assists in 24.7 minutes. The 24-year-old Guarulhos, Brazil, native has competed in 179 games (96 starts) across seven international seasons with Mogi das Cruzes, Corinthians and Pinheiros Sky.

Williams Jr. (6-7, 195) appeared in four games as a reserve during the 2023-24 season with the Memphis Hustle and averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.9 minutes.







