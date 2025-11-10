Hustle Win Season Opener over Mexico City

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, tipped-off the 202526 season with a 133-117 win over the Mexico City Capitanes (0-1) at Landers Center.

PJ Hall led the Hustle with 27 points and seven rebounds. Olivier-Maxence Prosper registered 26 points and eight rebounds. Javon Small notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists. On assignment from the Grizzlies, GG Jackson II scored 15 points and hauled in six rebounds. Tyler Burton scored 13 points off the bench. Jahmai Mashack totaled eight points and seven assists.

James Bouknight paced the Capitanes with 28 points and seven assists. Boo Buie III contributed 25 points and seven assists. Felipe Haase added 17 points and seven rebounds. Wade Taylor IV registered 14 points off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 12, Memphis closed the first half on a 21-10 run to reclaim the lead. The teams were tied at 111 with 7:22 remaining when the Hustle closed the game on a 22-6 run to pull away for the win.

The Hustle shot 61.8 percent from the field and scored 82 points in the paint. Memphis scored 23 fast break points and 22 second chance points. The Hustle dished out 26 assists and scored 23 points off turnovers.

The Hustle will complete the back-to-back set against the Capitanes tonight, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

