Three Santa Cruz Warriors Go for 20 Points in 131-118 Loss to Rip City

Published on November 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - LJ Cryer, Jackson Rowe, and Taevion Kinsey all recorded 20-plus points for the Warriors as Santa Cruz (0-2) fell 131-118 to the Rip City Remix (2-0) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

For the second night in a row, guard LJ Cryer led the Warriors with 22 points, four assists, and two rebounds. Guard Taevion Kinsey and two-way forward Jackson Rowe both finished with 21 points apiece, Rowe rounding out the game with 12 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season. Center Marques Bolden followed suit with a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double of his own. Guard Michael O'Connell notched 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and guard Trey Galloway finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Two-way guard Javonte Cooke recorded a game-high 24 points, while forward Dillon Jones ended the game with 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Forward Blake Hinson scored 18 points for the Remix. Forward-center Alex Reese and center Liam Robbins finished with 15 points apiece, Robbins adding nine rebounds to his stat line. Forward Romeo Weems and guard Sean Pedulla combined for 24 points off the bench for Rip City, scoring 14 points and 10 points, respectively.

Santa Cruz jumped off the starting blocks to take an early 8-2 lead, with Galloway scoring the first five points for the home side. A forceful block by Bolden, leading to an acrobatic and-one from Kinsey, brought the Sea Dubs' faithful to their feet as Santa Cruz held onto a 19-14 edge six minutes into the game. A 10-4 swing by the Remix saw the visiting side take their first lead of the game, 24-23, with 1:22 remaining in the frame; however, Cryer scored seven unanswered points shortly thereafter to give the Warriors a 30-26 advantage to end the first quarter. Bolden connected on a pair of three-pointers to stretch Santa Cruz's lead to 10, but nine points from behind the arc saw the Remix cut their deficit to one with 8:27 left in the first half. Rip City scored 21 of its 36 second-quarter points from behind the arc. Rowe and Bolden worked in tandem to match the visiting side's offensive push, combining for 18 points in the period, to give the Sea Dubs a 64-62 edge after one half of play.

Rip City continued finding success shooting from deep, connecting on their first four attempts to claim a 78-74 edge four minutes into the second half. Eight turnovers by Santa Cruz in the frame allowed the Remix to expand their lead to 12 points with 4:32 remaining. O'Connell recorded a team-high six points and a game-high four rebounds in the frame as the visiting side headed into the fourth quarter with a 104-87 lead. After four minutes of fourth-quarter play, Santa Cruz's deficit remained at 17 points, trailing 117-100. Santa Cruz scored 11 unanswered points to make it a two-possession game with 5:05 on the clock. The Warriors' 11-0 run was matched by the Remix, retaking a 128-111 advantage with less than three minutes to play. The Warriors were unable to find success from behind the arc in the final stretch, ultimately falling 131-118 to the Remix.

The Sea Dubs will travel to Salt Lake City for their first road game of the season against the Stars on Tuesday, November 11, with tip-off slated for 9:30 a.m. PT.







