Memphis Hustle Complete Trade with Windy City Bulls

July 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to guard Keifer Sykes and a 2026 second round pick (via Stockton) from the Windy City Bulls for the 2025 International Draft Rights to guard Jean-Jacques Boissy (No. 5 overall).

Sykes (5-11, 180) has appeared in 137 games (96 starts) across four seasons with the Windy City Bulls, Long Island Nets, Noblesville Boom and Austin Spurs averaging 12.1 points and 4.7 assists in 28.8 minutes. The 31-year-old Chicago native appeared in 32 games (11 starts) during the 2021-22 NBA season with the Indiana Pacers averaging 5.6 points and 1.9 assists in 17.7 minutes.







