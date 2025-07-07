Texas Legends Name Max Hooper as New Head Coach

July 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have named Max Hooper as the team's new Head Coach heading into the 2025-26 season. Hooper joins the Legends after serving as the Head Video Coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks.

A native of Carmel Valley, California, Hooper brings varied experiences to the role, having worked at nearly every level of the game - from pro player to NBA staffer.

"Max has earned this opportunity through relentless work, a sharp basketball mind, and a clear passion for teaching the game," Terry Sullivan, Texas Legends General Manager and Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Mavericks. "He brings great energy, a strong developmental mindset, and a deep understanding of both our system and culture."

After a collegiate playing career at Harvard, St. John's, and Oakland University, Hooper graduated in 2016 and went on to play professionally with the Westchester Knicks (NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks) and the Niagara River Lions (NBL Canada). He began his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant at Brewster Academy, one of the nation's premier prep programs.

Hooper then transitioned to the NBA, spending two seasons as a Coaching Associate with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was part of the staff that won the 2020 NBA Championship. He joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2021, serving as Assistant and later Head Video Coordinator, contributing to the team's runs to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

Hooper becomes the ninth head coach in Texas Legends history.

