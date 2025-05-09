Spud Webb Receives "Legend in the Community" Award Presented by Thrivent

May 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - Texas Legends President of Basketball Operations, Spud Webb was honored yesterday with the Legend in the Community award, presented by Thrivent, during a community clinic held at Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary. The award recognizes a Legends figure who makes a meaningful and lasting impact through community engagement and service.

Webb, a Wilmer-Hutchins ISD alum who attended school in the district from kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated from Wilmer-Hutchins High School, returned to his hometown to pour back into the same community that shaped his journey. He shared his story with the students, speaking passionately about the importance of education, perseverance, and believing in yourself no matter the odds.

Over 150 local students and their families gathered for a night full of free food and drinks, games, giveaways, and a full basketball clinic led by the Texas Legends' staff. Webb participated in the clinic, coaching and motivating kids through drills and activities.

Following the event, Webb was surprised with the Legend in the Community award in recognition of his ongoing commitment to youth development and outreach. After receiving the honor, he presented personalized gift bags to teachers in attendance in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, thanking them for their service and dedication.

"We're honored to recognize Spud for his unwavering passion for the community," said Kristen Biedermann, Assistant Principal at Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary. "To have someone of his stature not just attend, but fully participate and give back the way he did, was an incredible moment for our students and families."

"Spud is the definition of a legend-on and off the court," said Phil Scowden, Thrivent's Manager of Engagement. "He continues to uplift our community in genuine and lasting ways, and we are proud to recognize his impact with this award."

The Legend in the Community award is presented by Thrivent as part of a season-long partnership focused on celebrating servant leadership. Webb joins previous honorees as a role model whose work off the court continues to inspire and empower.

For more information on the award, contact community@texlegends.com. Photos from the event can be found at 2025 Thrivent Community Photo link.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.