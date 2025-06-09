Legends Announce Six Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season

June 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have announced six home dates for the upcoming 2025-26 season at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Fans can mark their calendars for these confirmed home games:

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Opponents and tip-off times for each game will be announced with the release of the full 2025-26 season schedule later this summer. Tickets for these games will be available soon at www.texaslegends.com and through the Legends' official ticketing partners.

Stay connected with the team on social media for updates, game announcements, and upcoming promotions.

For more information, contact info@texlegends.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







