Legends Announce Six Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season
June 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have announced six home dates for the upcoming 2025-26 season at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Fans can mark their calendars for these confirmed home games:
Saturday, January 10, 2026
Monday, January 19, 2026
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Opponents and tip-off times for each game will be announced with the release of the full 2025-26 season schedule later this summer. Tickets for these games will be available soon at www.texaslegends.com and through the Legends' official ticketing partners.
Stay connected with the team on social media for updates, game announcements, and upcoming promotions.
For more information, contact info@texlegends.com.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
NBA G League Stories from June 9, 2025
- Legends Announce Six Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Announce Six Priority Dates for 2025-26 Season
- Spud Webb Receives "Legend in the Community" Award Presented by Thrivent
- Mavericks Sign Brandon Williams
- Legends Close Out Season With Loss to Austin Spurs
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns