Texas Legends Named 2024-25 NBA G League Franchise of the Year

July 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The NBA G League today announced the Texas Legends as the 2024-25 Franchise of the Year, recognizing the organization's outstanding performance both on and off the court. This marks the Legends' second time receiving the league's top honor, having first earned the award in 2019.

"We're incredibly proud to bring this award back to Frisco," said Texas Legends President Malcolm Farmer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our front office, the dedication of our fans, and the deep connection we've built with the community we serve."

The Legends set new benchmarks across nearly every category this season, leading the G League in average tickets sold per game, average full season ticket plans, and average group ticket sales. They also ranked top three in both sponsorship revenue and overall group ticket volume, while selling out all 24 home games at Comerica Center.

Inside the arena, the Legends' game presentation continued to raise the bar, delivering one of the most engaging in-arena experiences in sports. New interactive elements like the SuckerPunch Pickle Official Review, the Ice Bucket Challenge, and the Kia Flying Car captivated sellout crowds while reinforcing the team's reputation for creativity and entertainment.

In partnership with the City of Frisco and Dallas Stars, the Legends introduced a newly renovated game-day experience at Comerica Center, featuring new seating, state-of-the-art video boards, and upgraded fan amenities. The organization also opened its first brick-and-mortar retail store, Legends Locker, offering fans access to exclusive team merchandise year-round. Media reach expanded significantly with the renewal of a strategic partnership with Urban Edge Network and the addition of a new media deal with TEGNA, further elevating the team's visibility across key markets.

Off the court, the team continued its tradition of innovation and community impact. For the second consecutive year, the Legends hosted the only NBA-affiliated game played at an HBCU, a preseason matchup at Paul Quinn College presented by Thrivent. The team's 24 themed jersey nights each spotlighted a different local nonprofit, raising over $12,500 through jersey auctions while amplifying critical causes across North Texas.

The Legends' commitment to the community remained front and center, with staff, coaches, and players participating in more than 150 events throughout the year. Over 70 of those were basketball-focused clinics, helping the team reach an estimated 40,000 individuals across the Metroplex. Through partnerships with the North Texas Food Bank and Los Angeles Food Bank, the Legends helped provide more than 38,800 meals for families in need.

