Cleveland Charge Named 2024-25 NBA G League's President's Choice Award Winner

July 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge are proud to announce the team has been named the NBA G League's President's Choice Award winner for the 2024-25 season. Established prior to the 2021-22 NBA G League season, the award is chosen by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim recognizing the team that embodies and demonstrates excellence in business performance across key areas of focus.

"It is my honor and privilege to present this year's President's Choice Award to the Cleveland Charge," said Abdur-Rahim. "The Charge have consistently ranked among the top performers in business operations across the G League, and I'm thrilled to see the entire organization receive this well-deserved recognition."

"This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire Cleveland Charge organization," said Charge President Rocco Maragas. "Being recognized for excellence in all areas - community engagement, promotional creativity, revenue and several others - is incredibly rewarding. We're proud to set the standard for what it means to run a world-class organization in the NBA G League."

The Charge had a historic 2024-25 season highlighted with a move to Cleveland Public Hall that led to growth across multiple departments including ticket sales, corporate partnerships and digital engagement. The team welcomed over 4,000 fans to 11 games, averaging sixth for attendance in the NBA G League. In addition to the new venue, the Charge sported a new jersey patch partnership on the court with Rocket and welcomed 16 new partnerships over the season.

Fans and partners were treated to unforgettable promotions all year long with six unique theme jersey nights including Retro Cavaliers, Grateful Dead and Deadpool. In addition to 15 giveaways, the Charge hosted their first celebrity on Jon Gries Appearance Night when the actor known as Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite met with fans and participated in in-game moments dedicated to his role in the hit film.

The Charge continued to leave their impact in the Northeast Ohio community throughout the year with programs like Barbershop Banter and Homeroom Hoopers as well as several sports clinics. Through Cleveland Clinic Children's Night and Special Olympics Polar Plunge Day, the team was able to shine a light on members of the community while raising funds through specialty jersey auctions.

With a year full of memorable promotions and the iconic aesthetic of Public Hall, the team's digital engagements also grew throughout the year to rank fifth amongst the league for follower growth. The Charge's social channels saw over 13 million impressions and spearheaded over 150 collaboration posts with local influencers, the NBA G League, the Cleveland Cavaliers and more. A special local highlight of the season was when the team used their platform to showcase The W Sports Bar, the first women's sports bar in Cleveland, for their Women's History Celebration and continued partnership.

