Trail Blazers Sign Caleb Love to Two-Way Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Caleb Love to a two-way contract, Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin announced today.

Love (6-4, 195) played five collegiate seasons-the final two coming at Arizona. During the 2024-25 season, Love averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game for the Wildcats, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors.

During his first season at Arizona in 2023-24, Love was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and was an AP Third Team All-America selection after averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Having spent the first three seasons of his career at North Carolina, Love is just the 13th player in NCAA history to score 1,000 or more points at two separate schools.







