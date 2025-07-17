Remix Business Executive Honored by Local Outlet

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix are proud to announce that Senior Director of Marketing and Operations, Reggie Walker, has been selected as part of the 2025 40 under 40 award class by Portland Business Journal.

This award honors 40 individuals in the Portland area who are rising stars in their careers and communities prior to their 40th birthdays.

Walker had a significant role in launching the Rip City Remix franchise in the inaugural 2023 season. With a short runway of six-months, Reggie managed both the marketing team and led the operations front to bring their vision to life by game time. Today, the Remix continues to be an innovation hub for both basketball staff and front office professionals to grow and develop.

Prior to joining the Remix, Walker worked with organizations like USA Basketball, Prime Time Sports and Nike Basketball to bring elite talent to the Pacific Northwest for events such as the Nike Hoops Summit and the Les Schwab Invitational tournament.

The Portland native made significant waves in the local community by creating a network of ties focused on providing access to sport. Walker has fundraised over $250,000 through community basketball initiatives helping to uplift as well as provide educational support for disadvantaged youth athletes.

Outside of his career, Walker is a proud family man and father to his two-year-old daughter and he looks forward to bringing her to more Remix games this fall at Chiles Center.







