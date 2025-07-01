Grand Rapids Gold Wins 2024-25 NBA G League Promotion of the Year for "Elf Night"

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have been awarded the 2024-25 NBA G League Promotion of the Year Award for their Elf Night activation.

Held on December 13, 2024, Elf Night captured national attention and went viral across social media. Gold forward Gabe McGlothan starred as Buddy the Elf in a video recreating the "Welcome to New York" scene from the movie, which served as the promotional launch for the game. The in-game experience featured themed entertainment, including a syrup spaghetti eating contest and elf hat giveaways for the first 1,500 fans.

The impact of Elf Night extended beyond the arena, capturing the attention of national and international media, generating over 100 million impressions across digital and broadcast platforms. Highlights from the night were featured on SportsCenter's television broadcast and social media channels, while outlets such as Overtime, ESPN, NBASpain, and several others shared clips and photos across Instagram, X, and TikTok. Sports Illustrated also spotlighted the promotion with a feature article, praising the creativity and fan engagement behind the night. With a crowd of nearly 6,000 fans in attendance, Elf Night generated national visibility not only for the Gold but for the NBA G League as a whole.

The NBA G League's Promotion of the Year Award is determined by a league-wide vote of all 31 teams.







