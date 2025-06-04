Grand Rapids Gold Announce Six Home Dates for 2025-26 Season

June 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced six priority home dates for the 2025-26 season. Official game times and opponents are yet to be determined.

2025/26 Priority Dates:

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Home Opener

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - School Day Game

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Individual game tickets will be available in the coming months. For more information on season tickets, flex packages, and group discounts, contact the Gold office at 616-334-5022.







