Valley Suns Announce Priority Home Dates for the 2025-26 Season

June 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced the team's three priority home dates for the 2025-26 season. These dates provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate select groups at a Valley Suns home game.

The three priority home dates are listed below.

First Responders Night - November 14

Join us as we salute the everyday heroes that protect and serve our communities to honor their sacrifice and bravery.

Teacher Appreciation Night - January 30

Join us as we celebrate teachers, administrators, and school staff for their unwavering impact inside and outside of the classroom.

Field Trip Day - February 25

School groups and families are invited to enjoy educational demonstrations for students while experiencing the excitement of NBA basketball.

Tickets for all three priority date home games are now on sale. For more information on priority game tickets, season ticket plans and group tickets, checkout the group experience page or call 602.379.8000. While the priority game dates have been scheduled, tip-off times and opponents, as well as the remainder of the 2025-26 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

For a second consecutive season, all Valley Suns home games will be played at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The Valley Suns are coming off their inaugural season, in which the team was able to reach the Western Conference Semifinals after going 20-14 during the regular season.







