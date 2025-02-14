Valley Suns Acquire Nate Pierre-Louis

February 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, announced today that the team has added guard Nate Pierre-Louis to the roster. With the addition of Pierre-Louis, the Valley Suns have waived guard Eric Washington.

Pierre-Louis (6'-4", 200 pounds) has spent three seasons in the NBA G League, playing with the South Bay Lakers during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, before splitting the 2023-24 season between the Long Island Nets and Mexico City Capitanes. Over that time, he's averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 85 regular season games (29 starts). The New Jersey native was awarded with the NBA G League's Jason Collier Sportsmanship Award following the 2022-23 season, which honors the player who best represents the ideals of character and conduct on and off the court.

Pierre-Louis played three seasons at Temple University from 2017-20, where he averaged 10.7 points on 43.7% from the field, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 91 games (65 starts). Pierre-Louis was named to the 2018 American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team and earned co-Most Improved Player honors in the AAC for the 2018-19 season.

