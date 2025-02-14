Davison Shines for Team G League at NBA Rising Stars

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. - Maine Celtics Two-Way Player JD Davison shined bright on the big stage during the NBA Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, California on Friday night.

Davison was part of Team G League in a four-team tournament for the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars. He scored five points on Friday night, helping the G League advance to the decisive game in the tournament. Davison is the first Maine Celtics to participate in the Rising Stars event, and the first Boston Celtic since Jayson Tatum in 2019.

The three other teams were comprised of NBA rookies and second-year players. The three other teams, named after their head coaches in honor of Golden State's infamous Run TMC Days, were Team C (Chris Mullins), Team T (Tim Hardaway), and Team M (Mitch Richmond).

The G League Team was led by Head Coach Jeremy Lin. The team that won Friday night's tournament would move on to face one of the NBA All-Star teams later in the weekend. The roster for Team G League included Davison, Leonard Miller, Mac McClung, Reed Sheppard, Bryce McGowens, Dink Pate, and Pat Spencer.

In the first round, teams played to a target score of 40 points. Team C beat Team T 40-34, led by 10 points from Utah's Keyonte George. The G League then battled Team M, a team comprised of second-year NBA players for the right to face Team C.

Team G League got off to a strong start, and so did Maine's star JD Davison, who started on the floor for the G League. Davison connected on a three in his first shot of the game, then cut backdoor for a two-handed dunk to account for 5 of the G League's first 15 points. The G League led by as many as four, but Team M rallied to tie it at 25. The game featured nine lead changes and would come down to the wire. Trailing Team M 39-37, McGowens was the hero for the G League, burying a contested three to send the G to the next round. McGowens finished with 12 points and Leonard Miller had a game-high 14. Davison finished the first game with five points on 2/5 shooting and one rebound.

Playing for a shot at the NBA All-Stars, Team C and Team G League played in the third and final game of the night to a target score of 25 points. Once again, Maine's Two-Way Player started for the G League. The G League took control of the game from the jump once again, and a triple by Leonard Miller gave the G a 12-8 lead over Team C. Team C answered with a 5-0 run, and moments later claimed their largest lead of the game, 17-14 after a pair of free throws by Stephon Castle. Dalton Knecht scored five consecutive points for Team C on the next possession to cap off an 14-2 run and lead 22-14. After a timeout, a G League turnover led to the game-winning three-pointer by Keyonte George to win 25-14. Team C finished the game on a 17-2 run to defeat Davison's G League squad. Davison was 0/1 from the field and dished out one assist in the loss.

In his third season with the Maine Celtics, Davison has solidified himself as one of the top players in the NBA G League. Davison is the Maine franchise leader in points, assists, steals, and games played. He is also top 10 in the G League in points per game and assists this season. During the month of February, Davison is averaging 30.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists per game. The Maine Celtics return to action after the All-Star Break on February 20 at 12:30 on the road against the Indiana Mad Ants.

