Robert Baker to Join USA Basketball in 2025 AmeriCup Qualifiers
February 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Magic center Robert Baker has been selected to join the 2025 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team in Miami before its games in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Baker will join Magic teammate Javonte Smart on the USA squad. The two will face off against another Osceola member, Alex Morales, when the United States takes on Puerto Rico on Thur. Feb. 20 in San Juan.
Baker (6'10", 205, 6/28/98) will make his first appearance with USA Basketball since playing in the 3x3 World Tour in 2023. The Harvard product has played in 32 games (21 starts) with the Magic this season, averaging 10.4 ppg., 5.5 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 21.5 minpg.
The Magic return to play on the road against the Long Island Nets on Fri. Feb. 21, after the NBA All-Star break. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET on NBAGLeague.com and the YES App.
Osceola will host Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union, on Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com.
