Skyhawks Head into the All-Star Break with 118-115 Win over the Defending NBA G League Champion Oklahoma City Blue

February 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (12-7) closed out a four-game homestand 3-1 with a 118-115 win over the Oklahoma City Blue (9-10).

NBA G League Up Next selection Kevon Harris poured in a career-high tying seven three-pointers (7-9 3FGM) enroute to a 33-point night, bringing down seven rebounds and dishing out five assists in 37 minutes.

After posting a career-high 19 points yesterday against Indiana, rookie guard Dwight Murray Jr. tallied another career high, pouring in 23 points (10-17 FGM), adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Joining Murray Jr. in a career night was fellow first-year guard Nikola Ðurišić, who netted a career-high 25 points (7-13 FGM, 2-4 3FGM) in addition to five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench. Ðurišić came into the game averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists during the month of February.

Tony Bradley secured his fifth double-double in a row and the eighth in his last 10 games, racking up 12 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes. Bradley's five double-doubles in a row ties the longest streak of his career.

College Park jumped off to a 18-5 lead thanks to a perfect 3-3 start from Jordan Bowden, which Oklahoma City quickly responded to, cutting the Skyhawks lead to 29-27 at the end of the first quarter.

After the Blue took a two-point lead to start the second quarter, College Park went on a quick 10-0 spurt to regain a 47-39 lead, which they would hold 62-54 at the end of the half.

Harris started the first half a perfect 5-5 from deep, marking the second time this season he has started a game 5-5 from downtown.

College Park held the lead for the entire third quarter, surrendering no larger than a six-point lead, ending with an 86-80 tally at the end of the frame.

The Skyhawks kept the six-point cushion for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, before a spurt of layups from Jahmi'us Ramsey cut the Skyhawks lead to one with just under 6:30 to go in the game.

The Skyhawks would then push the lead back to seven, before a three-pointer from Cormac Ryan and another layup from Ramsey tied the game at 108-108 with 2:22 left in the final frame.

College Park answered with four quick points from Harris and Ðurišić and made a crucial stop with 37 seconds left to inch the Skyhawks closer.

A layup and free throw duel between the two teams came to a conclusion with 2.8 seconds left, when Oklahoma City had a chance to tie the ball game after a Harris free throw, and a reset timeout. Blue guard Buddy Boeheim took a contested look to tie the game, but missed off the front end of the rim, ending in a 118-115 Skyhawks victory.

The Skyhawks went 8-10 from the line in the last two minutes of the game to help seal the three-point win, with Ðurišić going 5-6 from the line in the final frame.

Oklahoma City was led by Ramsey, who posted 24 points off the bench in 31 minutes, along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Skyhawks head into the All-Star break in a playoff spot tied for third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 15 games left in the regular season. At the conclusion of the season, the top six teams in each conference receive playoff berths, with the top two teams receiving a first-round bye.

Harris and Daeqwon Plowden will represent the Skyhawks this Sunday at NBA All-Star Weekend, with both participating in the NBA G League Up Next Game. Harris will play for Team Strictly, while Plowden will suit up for Team Braxton.

The format features four teams of seven players, who will compete in two semifinal games and played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a championship game to determine an overall winner. Fans can watch on Tubi and the NBA App at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The Skyhawks resume play after the break at Salt Lake City on Feb. 24 and 26 at 9:00 p.m. for the first matchups all-time between the two teams.

