Skyhawks Take 119-112 Victory in Season Finale on 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's'

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (17-17) topped the Greensboro Swarm 119-112 in front of a franchise record tying seventh sold out crowd to conclude the season.

Kevon Harris propelled the Skyhawks on the second night of a back-to-back, netting 20-or-more points in his third straight game with 28 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes. It marked the Ellenwood, Georgia, natives eighth double-double of the year and the 15 th of his career.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden followed behind Harris, collecting 18 points (5-7 FGM), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes.

David Singleton provided a spark off the bench, knocking down a season-high tying four triples (4-5 3FGM) on the way to 14 points, four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.

In all, seven Skyhawks poured in double digits for the 11th time this year: Harris (28), Plowden (18), Jarkel Joiner (16), Singleton (14), Jordan Bowden (13) and Armaan Franklin and Ike Anigbogu with 12 points each.

Both teams traded buckets back and forth in the first quarter, with neither team holding more than a five-point lead. Ike Anigbogu closed the quarter with two-straight baskets to push the Skyhawks ahead 27-23.

The trend would continue in the second quarter with College Park maintaining a slight lead throughout, ending with a 55-48 first half score. Plowden went a perfect 5-5 from the field (2-2 3FGM), netting a game-high 15 first half points.

Greensboro responded with a 15-0 to open the third quarter, pulling ahead by seven points three minutes into the second half, a lead which they would keep at 86-80 at the end of the third. Jaylen Sims sparked the run for the Swarm, netting 16 third quarter points.

College Park bounced back with an 8-0 run of its own to start the fourth quarter, regaining a 90-88 lead with 10 minutes left in the game. Greensboro answered to take the lead back by three halfway through the quarter, before College Park closed out the game on a 25-15 run to take a 119-112 victory.

Greensboro was led by Sims, who collected a double-double on a game-high 30 points (11-18FGM) and 10 assists in 35 minutes.

The Skyhawks finish the regular season with a 17-17 record and a 24-24 combined record between the Showcase Cup and Regular season.

