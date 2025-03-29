Charge End Season with Big Win
March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
UNIONDALE, NY - The Cleveland Charge (16-18) ended their 2024-25 NBA G League season with a 128-93 victory over the Long Island Nets (17-17) at the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday night.
Cleveland's Nae'Qwan Tomlin poured in a career high 41 points on 17-of-30 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals to finish with 12 double-doubles on the year. Luke Travers posted his third triple-double of the campaign with 11 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks. Jules Bernard tied a season-high with 29 points on 10-of-16 from the field. Warith Alatishe ended with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Charge.
Mark Armstrong scored 30 with six assists to lead Long Island. Jordan Minor added 25 points and nine rebounds for the Nets. The 35-point victory was the largest margin for Cleveland this season.
