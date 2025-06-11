Charge Announce Six Priority Home Dates for 2025-26 Season

June 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - Mark your calendars, the Cleveland Charge have announced the initial six of 24 guaranteed home game dates for the 2025-26 season at Cleveland Public Hall! This will be the second season for the Charge in downtown Cleveland's "Cathedral of Basketball," with the NBA G League season beginning in early November. Times and opponents for these six games, along with the rest of the games making up the 2025-26 full home/road schedule will be announced by the NBA G League later this summer.

Sat., November 22, 2025

Sat., December 13, 2025

Sat., December 27, 2025

Sat., January 31, 2026

Tue., March 3, 2026

Sat., March 28, 2026

Charge Nation Memberships are on sale now and include discounted ticket prices, the best seat locations, exclusive team gear, invites to private events with the team, free Cavs & Monsters tickets for select games, and many more benefits! Premium options including all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer and soda are also available. Click HERE for more information!

**Fans should stay tuned later this month for a major announcement on the next evolution of the Cleveland Charge, including an opportunity to secure single game tickets to our biggest promotional games and brand-new Charge merchandise!







