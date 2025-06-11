Grand Rapids Gold Introduces "Dad Bod Squad" Dance Team for 2025-26 Season

June 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, are proud to announce the launch of the Dad Bod Squad, a brand-new dance team hitting the court for the 2025-26 season.

This one-of-a-kind squad will feature spirited members of the community who might not have formal dance training, but know how to bring the energy and fun. Whether you're a dad, a dad-at-heart, or just someone who loves to move and make people smile, the Dad Bod Squad is now accepting applications.

"We're always looking for ways to make our games more engaging and entertaining," said Steve Jbara, Owner and President of the Gold. "We can't wait to see these guys bring something completely fresh to the court this season."

If you are interested in joining the team, submit a 30-second video HERE showing off your best moves to your favorite song. No experience necessary. Applications close Monday, June 30.

Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older

Must be available for weekly rehearsals (schedule TBD)

Must commit to attending at least 90% of performances

Expected to perform at approximately 8-10 games during the season

Must arrive at Van Andel Arena 30 minutes before tip-off and stay for the full performance (about 2 hours)







