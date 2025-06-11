Stockton Kings Announce Priority Dates
June 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
Today, the 2024-25 NBA G League Champion Stockton Kings, announced five home priority dates to be played at Adventist Health Arena ahead of the 2025-26 NBA G League season.
Stockton Kings 2025-26 Priority Dates
Saturday, November 8 - Opening Night
The full schedule and opponents will be announced at a later date. Season ticket memberships are currently on sale now. For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.
Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics
NBA G League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Stockton Kings Announce Priority Dates - Stockton Kings
- Charge Announce Six Priority Home Dates for 2025-26 Season - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Kings Stories
- Stockton Kings Announce Priority Dates
- Stockton Kings Launch Championship Auction to Celebrate Historic G League Title
- Mason Jones and Isaac Jones Earn All-NBA G League Honors
- Stockton Kings Win First NBA G League Title in Franchise History
- Stockton Kings Push NBA G League Finals to Game 3 in Victory over Osceola Magic