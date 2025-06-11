Stockton Kings Announce Priority Dates

June 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the 2024-25 NBA G League Champion Stockton Kings, announced five home priority dates to be played at Adventist Health Arena ahead of the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

Stockton Kings 2025-26 Priority Dates

Saturday, November 8 - Opening Night

The full schedule and opponents will be announced at a later date. Season ticket memberships are currently on sale now. For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.







