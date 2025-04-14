Stockton Kings Push NBA G League Finals to Game 3 in Victory over Osceola Magic

April 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Osceola Magic, 144-126, in Game 2 of the NBA G League Finals presented by Youtube TV on Friday night at Adventist Health Arena. The three-game series is now tied 1-1.

With 2:52 left in the first quarter and tied 30-all, the Stockton Kings went on an 11-2 run to take a 41-32 lead going into the second quarter. The Magic outscored the Kings 43-27 in the second period, helping them to take a 75-68 lead at the half. Stockton shot 68.4% from the field in the third quarter, including 69.2% from distance, and went three-for-three from the foul line. With all scores tied at 104 with 1:47 left in the third, Kings guard Jon Elmore and forward Dexter Dennis each drained a three, giving Stockton a 110-104 lead at the end of the frame. In the final period, the Kings built a 23-point lead, their biggest of the night, powering them to a 144-126 victory.

Stockton Kings guard Mason Jones paced the Kings with a double-double, scoring 27 points and 12 assists. Center Skal Labissière followed closely behind with 26 points and seven rebounds. Forward Terry Taylor banked 19 points and 10 rebounds, earning another double-double. Elmore added 16 points and forward Isaiah Crawford 12 points, both marking postseason career highs. Dennis cashed in 24 points off the bench and forward Brian Bowen II registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, marking postseason career highs for both. Guard Chasson Randle contributed nine points.

Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 34 points. Center Jalen Slawson recorded 23 points, while forward Myron Gardner logged 22 points. Guard Alex Morales registered 20 points and forward Ethan Thompson tabbed 15 points.

The Stockton Kings will travel back to Kissimmee, Florida to break the 1-1 tie in Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals against the Osceola Magic on Monday, April 14 at 5:00 PM PST at Silver Spurs Arena. Fans can watch on ESPN2.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.