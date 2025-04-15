Stockton Kings Win First NBA G League Title in Franchise History

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, earned the first NBA G League title in franchise history on Monday night at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. The Kings defeated the Osceola Magic, 118-110, in Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals presented by Youtube TV.

The Stockton Kings trailed by one point (21-22) with 1:51 left in the first quarter, before the Osceola Magic's 7-0 run put them up 29-21. In the second quarter, the Magic led by as much as 15 points, but the Kings put themselves in striking distance before the half, trailing 49-55. The Kings kept working to close the gap in the third quarter ending with a score of 73-82 before bringing it to a one-point game with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter (81-82). The Kings took their first lead (85-82) at the 9:07 mark in the final frame before claiming a 98-95 lead with 4:12 left in the game. Stockton held the lead to close out the fourth quarter, winning their first NBA G League championship in franchise history, 118-110.

Stockton Kings forward Dexter Dennis paced the Kings off the bench with 23 points and six rebounds. Forward Terry Taylor ended the night with 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching another double-double. Forward Isaac Jones contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds while on assignment from the Sacramento Kings. Guard Mason Jones banked 19 points and 13 assists, while center Skal Labissière put up 12 points and seven rebounds. Guard Jon Elmore scored 11 points. Forward Isaiah Crawford and guard Chasson Randle added six points and four points, respectively.

Magic guard Ethan Thompson led all scorers with 28 points. Forward Myron Gardner recorded 20 points and 14 rebounds and guard Javonte Smart posted 20 points off the bench. Center Jalen Slawson tallied 12 points. Guard Mac McClung and center Patrick Gardner filed in 11 points each. Forward Alex Morales contributed eight points.

