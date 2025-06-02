Stockton Kings Launch Championship Auction to Celebrate Historic G League Title

June 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The 2024-25 NBA G League Champion Stockton Kings are celebrating their first-ever G League title with the launch of an exclusive Championship Auction, giving fans the chance to own a piece of history.

This limited-time auction features a curated collection of championship memorabilia, including team-autographed City Edition jerseys, commemorative posters, basketballs, game-worn and autographed theme night jerseys and shorts, and playoff seat covers-some signed by Stockton Kings guard and Finals MVP Mason Jones. All proceeds will benefit Stockton Kings community programs, helping to expand the team's positive impact throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

Bidding opens today at 10 a.m. PT and will close on Friday, June 13 at 3 p.m. PT. Fans can place their bids and browse available items.

