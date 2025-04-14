Warriors Convert Braxton Key to Standard NBA Contract

April 14, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have converted forward Braxton Key to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today.

Key, 28, has played in three games with Golden State this season, averaging 1.0 points in 3.6 minutes per game. Key was originally signed by the Warriors to a two-way contract on March 4, 2024.

Key appeared in 49 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors and San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League this season, averaging 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 31.7 minutes per game. A three-year NBA veteran, Key owns career averages of 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.5 minutes over 35 games with the Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets. A 6'8" forward out of the University of Virginia, Key went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

