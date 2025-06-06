Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Six Home Games for the 2025-26 Season

June 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the four-time NBA G League Franchise of the Year and NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have announced six home game dates for the 2025-26 NBA G League season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The complete 2025-26 season schedule, including tip-off times and opponents, will be announced at a later date. For the seventh year in a row, the Warriors have also announced that all home games will feature a giveaway for at least the first 1,000 fans in attendance, continuing a tradition that dates back to the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors, coming off their fourth NBA G League playoff appearance in the last five seasons, will be celebrating their 14th season in Santa Cruz and look to continue building upon their history of success in November 2025.

Announced Home Game Dates:

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Monday, January 19, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Santa Cruz Warriors full season and half season ticket plans for the 2025-26 NBA G League season are on sale now. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







