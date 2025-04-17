Braxton Key Named to 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Golden State Warriors forward Braxton Key, who was converted from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract on April 13, has been named to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League Defensive Team, it was announced today.

Through 33 regular season appearances (30 starts) for the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors, Key averaged 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. The 28-year-old forward was named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year on April 2 after leading the league with 95 steals in the regular season, marking the second-highest single-season total over the past five years.

Since joining the Warriors on March 4, Key led the NBA G League in combined steals and blocks (47), with a league-leading 36 steals and 11 blocks through 11 games. After netting a defensive rating of 114.7 through the first 22 games of the regular season, the addition of Key was the driving force behind the Warriors' defensive rating jumping up to a league-best 105.9 across the final 12 games of the regular season. Upon Key's arrival, Santa Cruz saw a nearly six-point improvement in points allowed per game, dropping from 117.5 points per game to 111.7 points per game - the 8th fewest points allowed across the NBA G League. With Key on the roster, the Warriors also went from averaging the fewest number of steals per game (6.9) to a league-leading 11.7 steals per contest.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.