Bryce McGowens and Isaac Nogues Earn All-NBA G League Honors

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Ore. - The NBA G League announced today that Rip City Remix Two-Way playerBryce McGowenshas been named theAll-NBA G League Second Teamand guardIsaac Nogués Gonzálezhas been named to theAll-NBA G League Defensive Team.This marks the first time in franchise history that a Rip City Remix player has been named to any All-NBA G League team.

McGowens became the Remix's all-time leading scorer this season - recording 846 points in just 30 appearances - and averaged 28.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game across the regular season and Tip-Off Tournament. His accolades also include being selected to compete in the Castrol Rising Stars event at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and being named NBA G League Player of the Week for performances between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, 2025. The Nebraska alum suffered a season-ending rib injury in March.

Nogués González was a defensive force for the Remix this year, finishing the season averaging 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 21.1 minutes over 40 appearances. He ended the season as the team's leader in steals, totaling 82 over the year. The 21-year-old also finished third in voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year and broke the NBA G League single-game record with 10 steals on Dec. 7 vs. the Santa Cruz Warriors. He has declared his eligibility for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft later this summer.

The Rip City Remix will return to Chiles Center for Volume 03 this upcoming fall - Visitwww.RipCityRemix.com todayfor more information on securing season tickets and group reservations.

