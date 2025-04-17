Two Salt Lake City Stars Players Receive All-NBA G League Honors

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The NBA G League announced today that Utah Jazz Two-Way players Oscar Tshiebwe and Elijah Harkless have received All-NBA G League honors.

Tshiebwe was selected to the 2025 All-NBA G League First Team, while Harkless received All-NBA G League Second Team honors. This marks the second consecutive season a Salt Lake City Stars player has been named to the All-NBA G League First and Second Teams.

Tshiebwe (6-9, 260, Kentucky) led the league in all rebounding categories, averaging 19.0 total rebounds, 10.7 defensive rebounds, and 8.3 offensive rebounds per game, along with 17.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals. A runner-up for G League MVP, he made league history several times this season, recording the most 20-20 games in a single season (eight), the most offensive rebounds in a single season (305), and becoming just the third player in league history to record a 30-rebound game (March 3).

Harkless (6-3, 195, UNLV) averaged a league-best 26.9 points, along with 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 19 games this season with the Stars and in two games with the San Diego Clippers (LA Clippers affiliate). The San Bernardino, Calif., native was recently named the 2025 NBA G League Most Improved Player. He signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Jan. 1.

Tshiebwe becomes the sixth player since 2014-15 (when the Jazz entered single-affiliation with the Stars) to earn All-NBA G League First Team honors, while Harkless is the team's second All-Second Team recipient.

The Stars finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 21-13 record and earned the franchise's first playoff win on April 1 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate).

