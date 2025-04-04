Stars Season Ends with Semifinals Loss to Austin Spurs

AUSTIN, Texas - The Salt Lake City Stars (1-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Austin Spurs (1-0) (San Antonio Spurs affiliate), 123-113, Thursday night at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, in the NBA G League Western Conference Semifinals.

The Stars were led by rookie guard Max Abmas, who scored 32 points (7-of-17 FG), adding three assists and two rebounds. Guard Dereon Seabron tallied 30 points (10-of-17 FG) while adding a team-high six assists and four boards. Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 38th double-double of the season, posting 10 points (3-of-5 FG), a team-high 19 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

Salt Lake City started strong, shooting 63% from the field and 75% from three in the first quarter against a talented Spurs squad. Seabron led the charge with 14 points on nearly perfect shooting (5-of-6). Despite the strong offensive performance, Austin ended the quarter with a 38-31 advantage.

In the second quarter, the Stars narrowed the gap to just two points after a free throw from forward Taevion Kinsey made it 48-46. Salt Lake City remained close throughout the rest of the half but couldn't overtake Austin, and the Spurs took a 61-58 lead into the break.

After a high-performing first half, Salt Lake was outscored 41-19 in the third quarter as the Spurs extended their advantage to 102-77 heading into the final frame.

Despite trailing by 25 points at the start of the fourth, the Stars rallied a comeback, cutting Austin's lead to seven (109-102) with 5:05 remaining. However, Salt Lake City couldn't close the gap, as the Spurs secured a 123-113 victory and a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Austin was led by guard Malachi Flynn who netted a team-high 28 points (10-of-26 FG). San Antonio Spurs two-way guard David Duke Jr. supported the team with 23 points (7-of-17 FG), 13 rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, fellow San Antonio two-way Harrison Ingram led Austin with 14 rebounds.

With the loss, Salt Lake City's 2024-2025 season comes to a close.

