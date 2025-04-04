Westchester Knicks Fall to Maine Celtics in Semifinals

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, fall to the Maine Celtics, 118-124.

Westchester entered the Conference Semifinals on a 7-game winning streak, securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference and matched up against the third seeded Maine Celtics.

Maine kicked off the game on attack mode, opening the first quarter with a 20-8 run. Westchester played from behind throughout the game, making several attempts to close the gap, but Maine consistently responded with runs of their own. The first quarter concluded with the Knicks trailing by seven points, 23-30.

Recently, named G League MVP JD Davison delivered a monster performance for the Celtics, finishing with a game-high 32 points and a career and franchise-high 17 assists. Celtics forward Miles Norris complemented Davison's efforts, contributing 27 points, five rebounds, and four three-pointers. The Celtics shot 47-percent from the field and 41.7-percent from distance, adding 20 made threes in the game.

Moses Brown continued to dominate as he became the only player in franchise history to record two 25+ point and 25+ rebound games, finishing with 27 points and 26 rebounds. Two-way player Kevin McCullar Jr. registered 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Jamal Bey added 21 points off the bench. The Knicks were able to tie the game at 76 with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter, but a quick 13-2 response by Maine quickly increased their lead back to double digits. Westchester continued to fight and managed to cut the deficit to five points with .43 second remaining in the fourth. The Knicks struggled defensively and could not get the necessary stops down the stretch to overcome the hurdle.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.