Westchester Knicks Receive All-NBA G League Honors

April 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

White Plains, NY - The NBA G League announced today that Westchester Knicks Center Moses Brown has been named to the All-NBA G League Second Team and All-NBA G League Defensive Team. In addition, fellow Westchester Knicks Chuma Okeke and T.J. Warren have been selected to the All-NBA Third Team.

Moses Brown becomes the second Westchester Knick in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA G League Second Team since Jimmer Fredette in 2015-2016. He also becomes the fifth Westchester Knick to be named to an All-NBA G League Defensive team, joining Kenny Wooten (2019-20), Kadeem Allen (2018-19), Jordan Bachynski (2015-16), and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (2014-15). Chuma Okeke and T.J. Warren become the most recent Westchester Knicks to be selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team, since Trey Burke and Luke Kornet during the 2017-18 season. Jordan Bachynski was the first Westchester Knick to receive the honor in 2015-16.

Brown, 25-years old (7'2, 258-pounds), has played 26 games (all starts) during the regular season, averaging 18.3 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 61.9-percent from the field over 32.2 minutes of action. Brown finished the regular season with 20 double-doubles, ten games with 20+ rebounds and seven games that included 20+ points and 20+ rebounds. On March 21st, Moses Brown became the first Westchester Knick to record 25+ points and 25+ rebounds in a single game, recording 27 points and a career-high 28 rebounds against the College Park Skyhawks. He also recorded a career-high 30 points on January 27thagainst the Iowa Wolves.

Brown continued his streak of accolades this season, recently receiving his second Player of the Month honor this season (January and March). He concluded the regular season becoming the all-time franchise leader (Tip-off Tournament and Regular Season) in rebounds -571, offensive rebounds -229, double-doubles -28, and the single-season leader in rebounds with 554. He also represented the Westchester Knicks at the NBA G League Up Next Game and ranked second overall across the G League in rebounds per game.

Okeke, 26-years old (6'7, 229-pounds), averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks over 36.4 minutes in 28 games (26 starts) during the regular season. He posted 11 games with a double-double, including tying his career-high 30 points, to go along with 11 rebounds, and six assists on February 25th against the Long Island Nets. Okeke would first record his career-high 30 points a month earlier on January 22nd against the Raptors 905, also securing 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Okeke concluded the season earning a standard NBA Contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning his third NBA Call-up this season (Philadelphia 76ers - twice).

Warren, 31-years old (6'8, 220-pounds), played in 21 games (all starts) during the regular season and averaged 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 36.2 minutes of play. Warren ranked ninth across the G League in PPG leaders. He set the franchise record for most points in a single game with 47 points on February 7th against the Cleveland Charge. Warren also recorded his first triple-double with the Westchester Knicks on March 11th vs. the Long Island Nets, posting 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high 10 assists.

The honors arrive at the heels of an historic 2024-25 season for the Westchester Knicks, winning their second consecutive Winter Showcase Championship, receiving representation at the NBA G League Up Next Game (Moses Brown, Head Coach DeSagana Diop, Associate Head Coach Devan Blair), as well as winning the Executive of the Year award for General Manager Ryan Borges. Additionally, the team secured the first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season, concluded the regular season with a new franchise record for most wins in a single season with 35 and had a franchise-tying nine NBA Call-Ups (Matt Ryan - New York Knicks, Boo Buie -New York Knicks, Moses Brown - Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, Landry Shamet - New York Knicks, Damion Baugh - Charlotte Hornets, and Chuma Okeke - Philadelphia 76ers (2x) and Cleveland Cavaliers).

