Ryan Borges Named NBA G League Executive of the Year

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, NY - The NBA G League has announced today that General Manager Ryan Borges of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has been named the NBA G League Executive of the Year. Borges was selected by his peers and counterparts within the NBA G League, recognizing his ongoing commitment and dedication to the team's success.

Borges, 34 years old, is the first recipient in Westchester Knicks franchise history to receive this honor. Borges's knowledge, vision and approach have helped him identify talent at all levels. This season, he successfully assembled a roster that has provided the franchise with their second consecutive showcase championship. At the conclusion of the regular season, the Westchester Knicks have finished with a 22-12 record, tying the Osceola Magic for best record and securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025 NBA G League playoffs. Additionally, the team has earned eight NBA Call-ups this season, including Matt Ryan (New York Knicks), Boo Buie (New York Knicks), Moses Brown (Indiana Pacers & Dallas Mavericks), Damion Baugh (Charlotte Hornets), and Chuma Okeke (Philadelphia 76ers, twice). This follows last season's success, where Borges helped navigate the Westchester Knicks to a franchise-high nine NBA Call-Ups.

Borges was promoted to General Manager after the 2020-21 season, becoming only the third person in Westchester history to assume the role. He originally served as the Assistant General Manager and began his tenure as the Team Manager. Borges is the longest-tenured member of the Westchester Knicks, now in his 11th season with the team.

Originally from Middletown, Rhode Island. Borges is a St. John's University Alum.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.