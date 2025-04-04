Austin Spurs Advance to Western Conference Finals

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs defeated the Salt Lake City Stars, 123-113, on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to advance to the Western Conference Finals in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Malachi Flynn led the Spurs with 28 points to go with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. David Duke Jr. posted 23 points and 13 rebounds, while and Harrison Ingram registered 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 20 points off the bench.

Austin led 61-58 at halftime behind Flynn's 20 first-half points. Dereon Seabron paced Salt Lake City with 18 points. The Spurs maintained their momentum in the second half, outscoring the Stars 62-55 to secure the win.

Max Abmas led Salt Lake City with 32 points. Seabron finished with 30 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double with 10 points and 19 rebounds.

NEXT UP:

Austin will face the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Finals on April 6 at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on ESPNU.

