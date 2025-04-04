Galen Robinson Jr. Wins 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Sportsmanship Award

April 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Squadron guard Galen Robinson, Jr. has been named the winner of the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Sportsmanship Award, the team and league office announced today.

The Sportsmanship Award honors the player who best represents the ideals of character and conduct on the court and in the community. It is named after the late Jason Collier, who exemplified the qualities of a great teammate during his career in the NBA G League and the NBA.

Robinson completed his second season with the Squadron in 2024-25, during which he served as the team captain. The University of Houston product is an active member of the Birmingham community during the NBA G League season, most notably this year when he and the Squadron partnered with the Birmingham VA Medical Center for patient visits prior to Birmingham's annual Veteran's Day parade and the Squadron's annual Hoops for Troops game.

This award marks Robinson's second time winning the NBA G League Sportsmanship Award, as he first claimed the honor for the 2020-21 season during his time with the Austin Spurs, NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. This is the first time a Squadron player has won the NBA G League Sportsmanship Award.

